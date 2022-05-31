US Second Amendment was never absolute in gun control push: Biden

Biden said it is up to Congress to act more profoundly on assault weapons and gun sales, saying that "I can't dictate this stuff".



"I can do the things I've done and any executive action I can take, I'll continue to take. But I can't outlaw a weapon. I can't change a background check. I can't do that," he explained.



Asked if he is optimistic about getting a deal to combat gun violence after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that he had tapped his colleague, Senator John Cornyn from Texas, to negotiate with Democrats, Biden replied: "I don't know."



"McConnell is a rational Republican. Cornyn is as well. I think there's a recognition on their part that they, we can't continue like this. We can't do this."



Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Uvalde on Sunday to meet families of the victims and survivors of the massacre which was carried out 18-year-old Uvalde High School student Salvador Rolando Ramos, who was shot dead by the police shortly after the shooting.