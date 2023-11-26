Biden hopeful of more American hostages being released, Hamas accuses Israel of breaching deal

US President Joe Biden hoped on Saturday that more American hostages will be released in the 2nd lot of the Hamas and Israel exchange of prisoners and hostages on the 2nd day of ceasefire in Gaza after two were freed in the first lot on Friday.

President Biden has secured the release of two American citizens as part of the larger group of around 50 hostages to the four-day pause in fighting, a White House official announced. But media reports said Biden's assurances of more Americans being released in the first lot was belied by Hamas.

"We are early in the process that will see at least 50 women and children released during the first phase of the agreement," said a US government official who did not want to be identified.

"We are hopeful that will include three dual national women and children, who are American citizens. This will unfold over the coming days. We will not comment on individual cases as the process is underway,” the official said.

President Biden said on a nationally televised address that his plan for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in order to help end "this cycle of violence was the only viable solution to the end of the war and its horrors.