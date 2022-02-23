Biden imposes sanctions as Russia begins 'invasion of Ukraine'

In response to Russia declaring the two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent states, US President Joe Biden has imposed tough new sanctions on Moscow in the wake of what he called "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Kiev.



Addressing reporters in the White House on Tuesday, Biden said the first tranche of sanctions to impose costs on Russia are "far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014".



"And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as - with sanction... These (sanctions) have been closely coordinated with our allies and partners, and we'll continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates," he added.



The sanctions have been imposed on two large Russian financial institutions: V.E.B. and their military bank, as well as on Russian sovereign debt, which according to Biden is to "cut off Russia's government from Western financing".



Russia "can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either", the President said.