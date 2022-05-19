Biden invokes defence production law to meet infant food crisis

Facing a national outcry over shortages of infant food and an election in less than five months, President Joe Biden has taken the drastic step of invoking a law meant for ensuring national security needs to meet the crisis.



Using the Defence Production Act, Biden on Wednesday ordered suppliers of ingredients to give priority to makers of the infant formula, and authorised the use of Defence Department planes to bring it from abroad.



Infant formula is the powder or concentrated liquid from which a milk-like liquid is made for babies, especially those under the age of one. Some of them are specially formulated for babies with allergies.



Explaining his order, Biden said the "disruption threatens the continued functioning of the national infant formula supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure that is essential to the national defence, including to national public health or safety."



Widely criticised for the shortages affecting infants, Biden invoked the Defence Production Act while a meeting on global food shortages convened by Secretary of State Antony Blinken was taking place at the United Nations.