Biden likely to visit S.Korea from May 20-22: Sources

Details are still being set up, including the time of day Biden will arrive in Seoul and the summit venue, as Yoon will have relocated the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what is now the Defence Ministry compound.



A US advance team is expected to arrive in Seoul this weekend to look at possible venues.



Potential summit sites currently include the MND Convention, a facility used for weddings and banquets adjacent to the Defence Ministry, and the nearby National Museum of Korea.



Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won acknowledged the two countries are in talks over the dates of Biden's visit.