Zelensky asks South Korea for military equipment support

"I would be grateful if the Republic of Korea could help us stand up against Russia... If Ukraine receives such weapons, not only will they save the lives of ordinary people, but it will be a chance to save Ukraine, and not only Ukraine, but ensure other countries are not attacked by Russia."



Zelensky spoke for 15 minutes about the situation in his country, including the likely deaths of "at least tens of thousands" of people in the besieged city of Mariupol.



He warned that Russia has no concern for the number of deaths and will stop at nothing unless the international community comes together, including by cutting it off from the international banking system.



"All countries have a right to independence. All cities have a right to live peacefully. All people have a right to not die in a war. This is what we are fighting for. This is what I ask you to join us in as we stand up to Russia."