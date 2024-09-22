Biden meets Modi, says India-US ties 'stronger, closer, more dynamic' than ever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held an "extremely fruitful" meeting with US President Joe Biden, who described the India-US partnership as "stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history".

Modi, who is in the US on a three-day visit, was welcomed by Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where the two leaders hugged each other. Biden held Modi's hand as he led him into the house where the bilateral talks took place.

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting that lasted more than an hour.

The two leaders, who met on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral partnership in areas of mutual interest, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Leaders exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said in a post on X.

Hours before the meeting, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Ukraine war and Modi's recent visit to Kyiv was expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting.