Aussie PM welcomes Biden's consideration of Julian Assange case

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, 11 April welcomed news that US president Joe Biden is considering a request to drop the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Albanese expressed encouragement after Biden's remark in Washington that the US is mulling over Australia's request to drop the charges against Assange for the release of confidential records in 2010, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I believe this must be brought to a conclusion and that Mr Assange has already paid a significant price and enough is enough," Albanese told state media Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television.

"There's nothing to be gained by Mr Assange's continued incarceration, in my very strong view."

An Australian citizen who founded WikiLeaks in Australia in 2006, Assange is currently trying to appeal his extradition from the UK to the US to face trial for the 2010 leaks.