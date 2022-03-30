Biden's point person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss consequences of war against Ukraine

Top Indian-American US advisor and a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, Daleep Singh, will visit India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the "consequences" of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the White House has announced.

Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who is likely to arrive in India either on Thursday evening or Friday morning after concluding a two-day trip to China.

Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Singh will be in New Delhi on March 30 and 31, the White House said on Tuesday.

Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy, said Emily Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council of the White House.

Horne said the top official will also discuss priorities of the Biden administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

In New Delhi, Singh will continue the US administration's ongoing consultations with India, and advance a range of issues in the US-India economic relationship and strategic partnership.