Blaze, backlash and Beijing: Hong Kong grieves as anger smoulders

Public fury over a devastating fire in a Hong Kong high-rise continued to simmer on Sunday, even as Beijing cautioned against any attempts to turn the tragedy into a political flashpoint. Across the financial hub, residents mourned the more than 128 people who lost their lives, according to a Reuters report.

Police on Saturday detained a member of a small activist group that had launched an online petition calling for the authorities to take responsibility, initiate an independent investigation into suspected corruption, provide proper rehousing for those displaced, and reassess regulatory lapses in construction oversight, two people familiar with the development said.

Miles Kwan, a 24-year-old university student, was among those taken into custody, reportedly on suspicion of attempting to incite sedition linked to the inferno at Wang Fuk Court in the northern Tai Po district, the South China Morning Post reported. Hong Kong police did not respond on Sunday to enquiries seeking comment. Before it was abruptly shut down, the petition had attracted more than 10,000 signatures by Saturday afternoon.

A second petition echoing the same demands has since been launched by a Tai Po resident now residing overseas. “Hongkongers demand the truth and justice,” wrote KY in the comments accompanying the new petition.