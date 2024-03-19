Blinken reaffirms 'ironclad' resolve to defend Philippines

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday reiterated Washington's commitment to defend the Philippines in the face of any aggression in the South China Sea.

Blinken emphasised the importance of the waterways for regional and global security and economic interests at a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.

"That's why we stand with the Philippines and stand by our ironclad defense commitments, including under the mutual defense treaty," he said.

"We have a shared concern about (China's) actions that threaten our common vision for a free open Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and in the Philippines exclusive economic zone (EEZ)."

Manalo thanked the visiting US Secretary of State for his country's support with regard to recent events in the South China Sea.

On Monday, a senior State Department official said the US is "committed to the Indo-Pacific, to this region, despite everything else that's going on in the world right now."

Blinken to meet President Marcos

Blinken is scheduled to hold talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and other top officials in Manila later on Tuesday.

His visit to Manila is part of a broader Asia tour aimed at strengthening security and economic ties with allies such as the Philippines and South Korea, amidst rising regional tensions with China and North Korea.

The trip also precedes a significant trilateral summit in Washington, where US President Joe Biden will host President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.