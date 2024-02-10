Can Manila diffuse tensions in the South China Sea?

Tensions have been mounting between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes.

The yearslong dispute centers around Second Thomas Shoal, called Ayungin Shoal by the Philippines, which is part of a group of islets and shoals called the Spratly Islands.

Second Thomas Shoal is in an area militarily occupied by the Philippines but claimed by several countries, including China.

In 1999, the Philippines purposely ran aground a World War II warship, the BRP Sierra Madre, on the reef — leaving it manned with a handful of marines to reinforce its claim on the territory, which it considers part of the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

When Philippine vessels resupply its troops at the shoal, they have often faced aggressive encounters from Chinese ships.

Tussles on the high seas

In the past year, the Philippine coast guard has accused China's coast guard of shining a "military-grade laser light" at one of its ships, firing a water cannon and ramming Philippine vessels near the disputed shoal.

More recently, in December as Philippine ships carried out their monthly "rotation and resupply mission" to the Sierra Madre, China responded with an overwhelming show of force, sending 11 Chinese coast guard or maritime vessels to block the operation.

But Aries Arugay, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, says Manila under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is continuing to do what it believes is right.

"The Marcos administration just doesn't care anymore about how China reacts because China will always give cookie-cutter responses. It's the same spiel and it's getting old," he added.