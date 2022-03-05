Blinken says Ukraine can win war against Russia

Without giving a specific timeline, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine can "absolutely" win the ongoing war against Russia and praised the "extraordinary resilience" of the Ukrainian people.



Blinken made the remarks during an interview with the BBC on Friday night following a meeting with his European Union (EU)counterparts in Brussels.



When asked if he was convinced that Ukraine would win the war, Blinken said: "Over time, absolutely. I can't tell you how long this will go on. I can't tell you how long it will take. But the idea that Russia can subjugate to its will 45 million people who are ardently fighting for their future and their freedom, that does not involve Russia having its thumb on Ukraine, that tells you a lot."



Despite his optimism, the Secretary of State also expressed concerns over further escalation of the ongoing situation.



"It's something we care about and are focused on because the only thing worse than a war which is contained to Ukraine is one that escalates even further and goes beyond it," he told the BBC.