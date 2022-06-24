Blow to UK PM Boris Johnson as Tory chief quits after by-election defeats

"Wakefield has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories. This result is a clear judgement on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas," said Starmer.



"I think it says that Labour is making real progress, rebuilding that red wall, rebuilding the trust of the electorate and people are ready for a fresh start, added Simon Lightwood, the newly-elected Labour MP for Wakefield which went to the polls after former Pakistani-origin Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan's resigned in the wake of his conviction over sexual assault.



Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described his party's win as stunning .



"This should be a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson. They cannot afford to ignore this result, said Davey.



"The public is sick of Boris Johnson's lies and law-breaking and it's time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him," he added.



Tiverton and Honiton went to the polls because its sitting Tory MP, Neil Parish, resigned after admitting to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.



Johnson, who is in the Rwandan capital of Kigali for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), said ahead of the by-elections that "by-elections in mid-term are never necessarily easy for any government" and indicated it would be "crazy" for him to quit if he lost the two seats.