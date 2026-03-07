BNP’s victory reflects voters’ rejection of Islamist radicals, says Taslima Nasrin

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin has said that the sweeping victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the recent general election reflects the electorate’s determination to keep Islamist radicals away from power rather than an overwhelming endorsement of the party itself.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Nasrin said the strong presence of the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh as the principal opposition was a worrying sign for democratic and progressive values in the country. She noted that although the group attracts large crowds at rallies, it has not managed to convert that support into votes.

According to Nasrin, many voters backed the BNP primarily to prevent what she described as “Pakistan-backed radicals” from coming to power. She also pointed to the absence of the Awami League in the contest as a significant factor, saying it left the BNP as the only viable option for many voters.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, secured a decisive mandate in the February 2026 elections, winning 209 of the 298 contested seats. With three additional seats won by its allies, the alliance crossed the majority mark in the 299-member Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s national parliament. The Jamaat-led opposition bloc managed to secure 77 seats.

Nasrin said she hoped the political climate and law-and-order situation in the country would improve under the new administration headed by Rahman. She referred to his public assurances about inclusive governance and security for minority communities.

The writer also expressed hope that attacks on Hindus—allegedly widespread during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus—would cease under the new government.