Bondi Beach shooting toll rises to 16; global leaders voice outrage

NSW Police Force commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters that the alleged attackers were a father and son — a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old child. The older man, who was fatally shot at the scene, was a licensed firearm holder who legally owned six guns. Investigators say the pair opened fire at approximately 6:47 pm local time on a crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people.

“This was a deliberate and targeted act,” Lanyon said, confirming that the shooting has been formally classified as a terrorist attack. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as an act of “pure evil”, vowing that Australia would confront hatred head-on.

“Australia will not be divided by hate or violence,” Albanese said in a post on X. “We will stand together in solidarity with Jewish Australians and with one another.”

Addressing the Jewish community directly, the prime minister said:

“You have every right to worship, study, work and live in peace and safety. You should never have to endure the loss that you have suffered today. We will dedicate every resource required to ensure you are safe and protected.”

The tragedy marks Australia’s deadliest mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, which claimed 35 lives and led to sweeping reforms of the nation’s gun laws.