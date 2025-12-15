Bondi Beach shooting toll rises to 16; global leaders voice outrage
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls the attack “pure evil” and vows Australia will confront hatred head-on
Sydney plunged into mourning after a brutal shooting at Bondi Beach claimed at least 16 lives, shattering a joyous Hanukkah celebration and drawing global condemnation for what authorities have declared a terrorist attack rooted in antisemitic hatred.
Police in Australia’s New South Wales state confirmed on Monday that the death toll had risen to 16 following the Sunday evening attack, which unfolded as crowds gathered along the iconic shoreline to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Fourteen people were killed instantly at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Among the dead is one of the attackers.
The victims, ranging in age from just 10 to 87 years old, reflect the indiscriminate cruelty of the assault. Around 40 others remain hospitalised, with five listed in critical condition, as doctors battle to save lives torn apart by the violence.
NSW Police Force commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters that the alleged attackers were a father and son — a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old child. The older man, who was fatally shot at the scene, was a licensed firearm holder who legally owned six guns. Investigators say the pair opened fire at approximately 6:47 pm local time on a crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people.
“This was a deliberate and targeted act,” Lanyon said, confirming that the shooting has been formally classified as a terrorist attack. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as an act of “pure evil”, vowing that Australia would confront hatred head-on.
“Australia will not be divided by hate or violence,” Albanese said in a post on X. “We will stand together in solidarity with Jewish Australians and with one another.”
Addressing the Jewish community directly, the prime minister said:
“You have every right to worship, study, work and live in peace and safety. You should never have to endure the loss that you have suffered today. We will dedicate every resource required to ensure you are safe and protected.”
The tragedy marks Australia’s deadliest mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, which claimed 35 lives and led to sweeping reforms of the nation’s gun laws.
Shockwaves from Bondi Beach reverberated far beyond Australia’s shores. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, offering condolences to grieving families and wishing a full recovery to the injured. He expressed solidarity with Australia and with Jewish communities worldwide as they gather to celebrate peace and light during Hanukkah.
Leaders from across the globe echoed that condemnation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the “ghastly” terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, expressing India’s solidarity with Australia in its hour of grief. Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Modi reaffirmed India’s zero tolerance for terrorism and its unwavering support for the global fight against all forms of terror.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon said the two countries were “family”, expressing shock at the violence in a place beloved by Kiwis and Australians alike.
US President Donald Trump labelled the shooting a “terrible” and “purely antisemitic attack”, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said antisemitism has “no place in this world”.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the assault as “cruel and vile”, saying Jews had been attacked simply for lighting the first candle of Hanukkah. He renewed calls for stronger action against the rising tide of antisemitism.
Condemnations also poured in from the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, and King Charles, Australia’s ceremonial head of state, who said he and Queen Camilla were “appalled and saddened” by the attack.
Leaders from the Middle East and the Muslim world — including Qatar, the UAE, Lebanon and the Muslim World League — also denounced the violence, reaffirming their rejection of terrorism in all forms and expressing solidarity with Australia.
As candles are lit in memory of the victims and tributes line Bondi’s shores, the nation grapples with grief — and with a renewed resolve to confront hatred wherever it festers.
With agency inputs
