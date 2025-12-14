Gunmen kill at least 11 people at Jewish event at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Australian authorities have described a deadly shooting at a Jewish gathering on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday as a terrorist attack, after two gunmen opened fire, killing at least 11 people. One of the attackers was shot dead by police at the scene, while the second was taken into custody and remains in a critical condition.

Emergency services mounted a large-scale response as chaos unfolded along the beachfront. Dozens of injured people were rushed to hospital in ambulances, while police sealed off the area and urged the public to stay away.

New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon said at least 29 people had been wounded in the attack, including two police officers. He added that the number of fatalities could still change as authorities continued to receive updates from hospitals.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community,” New South Wales premier Chris Minns said. Lanyon said the shooting had been classified as a terrorist incident because of both the nature of the event that was targeted and the weapons used by the attackers.

The violence erupted during 'Chanukah by the Sea', a public event at Bondi Beach attended by hundreds of people to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Television channels in Australia broadcast dramatic video footage, apparently recorded by a bystander, which appeared to show a member of the public tackling one of the gunmen, wresting his weapon away and then turning it back towards him.