South Africa: 11 killed, 14 injured in Pretoria mass shooting

The death toll from Saturday’s horrific shooting in Pretoria has climbed to 11, casting a dark pall over the Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, where the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of dawn.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), 25 people were gunned down, leaving 11 dead and 14 wounded, all now fighting for their lives in hospital beds. Among the victims were three children — boys aged 3 and 12, and a 16-year-old girl — a detail that has deepened the nation’s grief. The shooting erupted inside an illegal shebeen, where a small crowd had been drinking.

Local reports say the gunfire began shortly after 4:15 am, but it was nearly two hours before police were alerted. When officers arrived, they swept into action, summoning forensic and ballistics teams and launching an intensive manhunt for the three unidentified gunmen believed to have stormed the hostel and opened fire indiscriminately.