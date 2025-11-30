California: Shooting at family gathering leaves 4 dead, 10 injured

Stockton, California was thrust into grief on Saturday night as a child’s birthday celebration dissolved into terror, leaving four people dead and 10 others wounded in what authorities believe may have been a targeted attack.

The gathering, held inside a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue, had drawn together families, neighbours, children — a community united for joy — before gunfire shattered the evening.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent confirmed that both juveniles and adults were among the victims, and that the shooter remains at large. The hall, once echoing with birthday laughter, was left marked by chaos and anguish.

“Shortly before 6 pm, reports of a shooting came in,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on X. “Fourteen individuals were struck by gunfire, and four have been confirmed deceased. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident.”