Brazil condemns US visa action against ambassador

A fresh diplomatic storm has swept across the Brazil-US relationship after Brasília strongly condemned Washington’s decision to alter the visa status of Brazil’s ambassador to the United States, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, branding the reasons cited by the US as “false” and politically motivated.

The move by Washington came in retaliation for Brazil’s refusal last month to grant entry visas to two US State Department officials and its delay in approving President Donald Trump’s nominee for the post of US ambassador to Brazil.

Rejecting the US action, Brazil defended its decision, saying the two American officials had planned to visit the country to question the credibility of Brazil’s electoral system — a move Brasília described as an unacceptable intrusion into its domestic political affairs.

On the ambassadorial appointment dispute, Brazil said Washington had announced its nominee before formally seeking approval from Brasília, arguing that the move violated procedures under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“There is no rule in the Vienna Convention stipulating a deadline for granting agreement,” the Brazilian government said, adding that the request for approval of the US ambassador-designate remains under review.