Brazil floods: Death toll rises to 75, 155 people injured, 103 still missing

The state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, has been ravaged by record downpours that have devastated numerous towns and lead to unprecedented flooding in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba river burst its banks.

According to the civil defense agency, some 780,000 residents have been affected by flooding, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes by boats or climb onto rooftops in hope of being rescued by helicopters.

Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite described the situation in his state as a "war scene."