Lula calls Flavio Bolsonaro’s reported departure from Brazil ‘shameful’

The Federal Police are investigating whether and how Bolsonaro may have left Brazil.

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Monday ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports and prohibited him from leaving the country. The confidential ruling is linked to an investigation into suspected money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions involving Bolsonaro and lawyer Willer Tomaz, according to Brazilian media reports and public news agency Agencia Brasil.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes also barred Bolsonaro from contacting Tomaz as part of the investigation.

Both men are under investigation by the Federal Police. Authorities have not publicly confirmed that Bolsonaro violated the court’s restrictions.

Lula defeated Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing 51.79 per cent of the valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.21 per cent.

The 45-year-old Bolsonaro is the eldest son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and has served as a senator since 2019.

The reported departure and the court’s restrictions have drawn attention as authorities continue investigating the allegations against Bolsonaro and Tomaz.

With IANS inputs