Lula calls Flavio Bolsonaro’s reported departure from Brazil ‘shameful’
Bolsonaro’s departure remains unconfirmed as police investigate, following Lula’s presidential runoff victory with 51.79% of the vote
Brazilian President Lula called Flavio Bolsonaro’s reported departure for the US “shameful” amid a money-laundering investigation
Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports, barred him from leaving the country and prohibited contact with lawyer Willer Tomaz
Bolsonaro’s departure remains unconfirmed as police investigate, following Lula’s presidential runoff victory with 51.79% of the vote
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticised defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro for reportedly leaving the country, describing the move as “shameful” amid an ongoing money-laundering investigation.
“I regret that he left Brazil ... And his decision to leave Brazil is shameful,” Lula told supporters gathered outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia to celebrate his 81st birthday, Xinhua reported.
Federal lawmaker Mauricio Marcon of the Liberal Party said Flavio Bolsonaro had left Brazil and was heading to the United States. However, his departure has not been officially confirmed, and Brazilian media reported that immigration records showed no indication that he had exited the country through regular border controls.
The Federal Police are investigating whether and how Bolsonaro may have left Brazil.
Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Monday ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports and prohibited him from leaving the country. The confidential ruling is linked to an investigation into suspected money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions involving Bolsonaro and lawyer Willer Tomaz, according to Brazilian media reports and public news agency Agencia Brasil.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes also barred Bolsonaro from contacting Tomaz as part of the investigation.
Both men are under investigation by the Federal Police. Authorities have not publicly confirmed that Bolsonaro violated the court’s restrictions.
Lula defeated Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing 51.79 per cent of the valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.21 per cent.
The 45-year-old Bolsonaro is the eldest son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and has served as a senator since 2019.
The reported departure and the court’s restrictions have drawn attention as authorities continue investigating the allegations against Bolsonaro and Tomaz.
With IANS inputs