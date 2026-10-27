Brazil: Lula’s re-election raises hopes for Amazon protection, but a divided legislature poses challenge

Environmentalists, Indigenous groups and climate scientists have welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election, hoping it will sustain efforts to curb illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. However, they have warned that a Congress increasingly dominated by right-wing lawmakers and agribusiness interests could undermine environmental protections.

Lula defeated Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, in Sunday’s run-off, securing 51.78% of the vote against his rival’s 48.21%. After trailing in the first round, Lula won by a margin of 4.4 million votes.

“The Amazon can breathe a sigh of relief!” said Brazilian scientist David Lapola, lead author of a chapter on climate tipping points in an upcoming United Nations report.

Scientists have warned that the Amazon could reach a threshold beyond which its humid rainforest ecosystem shifts towards a drier environment, with potentially irreversible consequences for biodiversity and the climate. The forest absorbs vast quantities of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas driving global warming. About 60% of the Amazon lies in Brazil.

Environmentalists welcome victory but warn of obstacles

Lula is expected to continue efforts to reduce deforestation and finance a sustainable economy through international donations and public and private funding. His government recently announced the lowest rate of Amazon deforestation on record.

However, his support for oil exploration in offshore waters near the Amazon has drawn criticism from environmentalists.

Flávio Bolsonaro, who had pledged to follow policies similar to those of his father, denied climate change while presenting himself as an environmental defender. He called for modernising environmental laws and giving Amazon landowners greater decision-making powers, proposals that environmentalists warned could weaken safeguards and accelerate deforestation.

Brazil’s Climate Observatory, a coalition of 172 organisations, welcomed Lula’s victory but warned that seven in 10 incoming lawmakers oppose its climate and environmental agenda. It cited recent measures weakening pesticide rules, Indigenous land rights and environmental licensing, and urged Lula to build broader political alliances.