Lessons from Serbia, and Lula’s pushback against Trump, media, money

Student List wins a parliamentary majority in Serbia after two years of anti-corruption protests.

Lula overturns his first-round deficit to defeat Flávio Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential runoff.

Both results fuel debate over entrenched political power, foreign influence and the future of the global left.

In both Serbia, where the Student List staged an upset victory, ending Aleksandar Vučić's 12-year dominance of Serbian politics, and Brazil, where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defied predictions after trailing in the first round, electoral victories were won against the tide of mainstream media, corporate power and influential countries seen as backing the establishment.

The Student List, a political movement that emerged from the two-year anti-corruption protests led by students, won 52.65 per cent of the vote and is projected to secure 139 of the 250 parliamentary seats.

In Brazil, a runoff was held after neither presidential candidate secured more than 50 per cent of valid votes in the first round. Flávio Bolsonaro led with 47.03 per cent, against Lula's 45.16 per cent.

In the second round, Lula surged ahead to win 51.79 per cent of valid votes, leaving Bolsonaro with 48.21 per cent.

Nobody thought it was possible. In Brazil, political obituaries of Lula were being written, while in Serbia, the Progressives led by Vučić called a snap election to put an end to sustained student protests, hoping to defeat the relatively inexperienced candidates of the Student List. The results defied predictions. In both countries, celebrations broke out. The outcomes were seen as nothing short of political revolutions, rather than mere upheavals, and are expected to bring far-reaching changes.

The victory of the students in Serbia demonstrated how a student-led protest movement could convert street mobilisation into control of the country's parliament. Lula's victory in Brazil is considered particularly significant because US President Donald Trump, sections of the American media and American technology companies such as Meta were seen as opposing Lula and supporting Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest.