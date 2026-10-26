Lula wins historic fourth term in Brazil as Bolsonaro challenges result

Lula won an unprecedented fourth presidential term, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.79 per cent of the vote after trailing in the first round

Bolsonaro refused to concede and said he would seek annulment, questioning a court-ordered extension of polling hours

Street mobilisation and a renewed digital campaign helped Lula recover ground, but a divided electorate and a conservative Congress await him

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured an unprecedented fourth term on Sunday, overcoming a first-round defeat to beat right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, who rejected the outcome and announced plans to seek the election’s annulment.

Final figures released by Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court gave Lula 64,256,232 votes, or 51.79 per cent, against Bolsonaro’s 59,826,041 votes, or 48.21 per cent — a winning margin of approximately 4.43 million.

The result extended the left’s hold on Latin America’s largest economy after a bruising contest over household finances, public security, democratic institutions and Brazil’s relationship with the United States.

Addressing supporters on São Paulo’s Avenida Paulista, Lula promised to govern for all Brazilians and defended the country’s independence. He credited women, older voters and young campaigners with helping deliver his victory, pledging greater public participation in government.

His recovery broke new electoral ground. No candidate who finished behind in the first round had subsequently won a presidential run-off since Brazil introduced the system in 1989, when direct presidential elections resumed after military rule.

Lula had entered the second round with 45.16 per cent of valid votes, behind Bolsonaro’s 47.03 per cent. The setback prompted a campaign overhaul, larger street demonstrations and a stronger effort to reach voters through digital platforms.

Supporters focused on persuading undecided voters and encouraging those who had stayed away from the first round to participate. Abstention fell from approximately 21 per cent to 19 per cent.