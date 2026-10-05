Trump mixes up Brazil and India in presidential election post

Donald Trump appeared to confuse Brazil with India in a social media post claiming that 125 million people had voted in India’s presidential election

The White House Rapid Response account reposted the message, prompting corrections from social media users

Brazil’s election is heading for a 25 October run-off between Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to the report

US President Donald Trump appeared to mistake Brazil for India in a social media post about presidential election results, claiming that 125 million people had voted in the first round of an Indian presidential contest.

The message, posted on Truth Social on Monday, Indian time, followed the first round of Brazil’s presidential election. India’s President is chosen by an electoral college rather than through a direct public vote.

Trump praised the speed of the results, writing that they were announced, “on the SAME DAY”, before claiming that counting much smaller numbers of votes in parts of the United States could take weeks. He used the comparison to repeat his claim that American elections were corrupt.