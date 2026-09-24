Trump rolls out lavish red-carpet welcome for Xi as US-China talks begin

Xi Jinping arrives in Washington to a rare, lavish red-carpet welcome from Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews

Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade, tariffs, technology, Taiwan, military ties and global conflicts

The three-day state visit features White House talks, a formal ceremony and a black-tie state dinner

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, receiving an unusually lavish and personal welcome from US President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews as the two leaders prepare for high-stakes talks on trade, technology, security and global conflicts.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were waiting on the tarmac when Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan stepped off their aircraft at the Maryland airbase. The welcome broke with the usual protocol of US presidents receiving visiting foreign leaders at the White House and was described as a rare diplomatic gesture.

Xi's arrival was marked by full military honours. The two couples walked along a 100-foot red carpet as a 21-person honour cordon stood at attention, while the US Air Force Band played the national anthems of both countries and ceremonial cannon fire rang out. Two B-1 bombers also flew over the airbase, adding to the elaborate spectacle.

The gesture was particularly notable because US presidents generally greet visiting leaders at the White House rather than personally receiving them at the airport. The last reported instance of a US president welcoming a foreign leader at an airport was in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy received British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.