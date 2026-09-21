US, China hold trade and AI talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Top US and Chinese officials held “candid, in-depth and constructive” discussions on trade, economic issues and artificial intelligence in New York on Sunday, seeking to lay the groundwork for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

The talks brought together Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions focused on bilateral economic and trade issues, as well as the implementation of understandings reached during earlier negotiations.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said the officials discussed issues of common concern while adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. AI-related issues were also discussed, although Xinhua did not provide details.

The US side proposed establishing a new AI safety notification mechanism under which Washington and Beijing could alert each other about AI-related incidents that rise to the level of national security concerns. Bessent said greater transparency between the world's two leading AI powers was important, with the proposal expected to be considered by Trump and Xi at their summit.

The officials also moved to operationalise further discussions on tariff reductions for non-sensitive goods. The proposed framework covers products worth about $30 billion from each side, according to reports.