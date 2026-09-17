US lawmakers want Trump to seek China’s pledge on human control of nuclear weapons

Two Democratic lawmakers have urged US President Donald Trump to secure a commitment from Chinese leader Xi Jinping that humans will remain in control of all decisions involving the launch of nuclear weapons.

Representative Ted Lieu of California and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts asked Trump to raise the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear launch systems when he meets Xi next week.

Their letter, dated 15th September, calls on China to adopt the principle followed by the United States that AI must neither weaken nuclear safeguards nor remove human involvement from decisions to deploy nuclear weapons.

“AI should never launch a nuclear weapon by itself,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter focuses specifically on the possible role of AI in nuclear command and launch systems. It asks Trump to seek a direct assurance from Xi that Beijing will retain meaningful human control over such decisions.

“As you prepare to meet with General Secretary Xi Jinping next week, we respectfully ask you to raise the issue of artificial intelligence and its use in nuclear weapons launch systems,” Lieu and Markey said.

They cited Section 1638 of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defence Authorisation Act as the basis of the US position. The provision states that the use of AI must not compromise the integrity of nuclear safeguards or the principle of keeping a human decision-maker involved in the deployment of nuclear weapons.

Lieu’s office said the two lawmakers had authored the provision to ensure that humans remained responsible for nuclear weapons decisions.