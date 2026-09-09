US-China AI race heats up over alleged model ‘distillation’

China on Wednesday, 9 September rejected US allegations that Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) companies are engaged in "aggressive, malicious" and industrial-scale efforts to extract capabilities from leading American AI models, calling the accusations unfounded and urging Washington to cooperate with Beijing on AI development.

The rebuke came a day after the FBI, National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a joint advisory accusing Chinese AI developers of extracting, or 'distilling', capabilities from US frontier models including Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's GPT, Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok since at least late 2024.

The advisory named Chinese companies DeepSeek, Alibaba, Moonshot AI and Z.ai, and said the activity was 'likely with Chinese government awareness'. It alleged that the companies had routed distillation requests through multiple channels to gain unauthorised access to US AI systems, in violation of their terms of use.

AI model distillation involves using a more capable model to generate outputs that are then used to train another model, allowing developers to reproduce some of the capabilities of the larger system at substantially lower cost and computing requirements. It is a common technique in AI development, but using it to circumvent restrictions or extract proprietary capabilities can violate a company's terms of service.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the US to "refrain from making unfounded accusations or smears" against China, while calling for greater cooperation between the two countries.

"China's AI development is the result of high-level technological self-reliance and strength," Mao said at a regular press conference. "We maintain that all parties should strengthen cooperation to promote AI development that is open, inclusive, universally beneficial and oriented toward the common good."