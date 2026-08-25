US launches ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran, China refuses to fall in line

‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran marks the beginning of an economic isolation campaign that includes sanctions, secondary sanctions, and cutting off all economic lifelines to Iran. Any country doing business with Iran, facilitating trade, or providing credit, will be hit with secondary sanctions. China has already announced that it will not abide with these US sanctions. Russia is also expected to defy the move. Tehran indicated that its allies have communicated that they do not take the ‘bombast’ from Washington seriously.

“Americans know that no one buys their bombast; the United States is not in an economic position to further restrict its relations with other countries. Iran's trading partners, both in the media and through messages sent to us, have made it clear that they don't take these statements into account anywhere,” posted on X Iran’s chief negotiator and Speaker of the Assembly, M.B. Ghalibaf.

At the press conference, Bessent declared, “In the Second World War, D-Day marked the historic beginning of a campaign with our allies to target and drive the enemy from its positions, including those in third countries. Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe. Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone.”