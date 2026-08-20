Trump threatens ‘Economic D-Day’ as Iran faces intensified pressure

The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran’s oil, shipping and financial sectors and has targeted companies, brokers and tankers accused of facilitating Iranian energy exports. It has also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further tightening the economic noose around Tehran.

Yet Iran has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to navigate the maze of sanctions, relying on alternative trading networks, intermediaries and opaque financial channels to keep its economy afloat.

Iranian officials had not immediately responded to Trump’s latest remarks, but state and semi-official media portrayed the announcement as little more than a repackaging of Washington’s longstanding campaign.

The IRIB state broadcaster described the move as following “the failure of military aggression”, while the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Washington had spent years attempting to sever Iran’s financial and economic ties with the world without achieving its desired result.

Iran had, Tasnim said, learned to circumvent the restrictions and had become increasingly adept at doing so.

The semi-official Fars news agency went further, dismissing Trump’s claims as “delusional” and arguing that repeated American predictions of Iran’s imminent economic or military collapse had yet to translate into tangible results.

From Tehran’s perspective, the latest American threat therefore carries a familiar ring. Iran is once again being pushed towards economic isolation while seeking to preserve the trade arteries that keep its oil flowing and its economy connected to major partners.

The move could therefore amount to another warning rather than an entirely new weapon, particularly in the eyes of Iranian officials who have spent years adapting to US sanctions.

Trump’s announcement came only hours after the United Arab Emirates, one of Iran’s critical commercial partners, suspended financial ties with Tehran, accusing Iran of launching two ballistic missiles towards its waters. Tehran rejected the accusation as a “false-flag operation”.

The UAE decision could prove significant for Iran because the country has long served as an important commercial and financial gateway for Iranian businesses seeking to maintain access to international markets despite US restrictions.

Other major trading partners could now come under Washington’s scrutiny, including China, Iraq and Turkiye.

China represents perhaps the most consequential pressure point. Iranian oil continues to find buyers among Chinese independent “teapot” refineries, which have remained among the last significant purchasers of Iranian crude.

Nader Habibi, a West Asia economics professor at Brandeis University, told Al Jazeera that Washington could target Chinese financial institutions providing services to those refineries. But any such move would risk opening another front with Beijing, which has warned Chinese companies against complying with US sanctions.