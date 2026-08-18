Iran: IRGC rejects Donald Trump’s claim of backchannel talks
IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi calls Trump’s backchannel claim a “delusion”, saying no dialogue is underway with US officials
Iran has flatly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington maintains a secret backchannel with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), adding another layer of uncertainty to already strained US-Iran relations.
IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi dismissed Trump’s assertion as a “delusion”, saying there was no dialogue between IRGC officials and their American counterparts. He also said Iran’s diplomatic apparatus was not negotiating with Washington, citing what Tehran described as US breaches of previous commitments.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei separately rejected reports of unofficial contacts between Washington and the IRGC through officials in Iraqi Kurdistan. He also denied reports of a secret US-Iran meeting in Erbil, describing such reports as media-driven “psychological operations” aimed at creating divisions within Iran’s decision-making establishment.
The denials came after Trump told Fox News that a backchannel for peace talks with the IRGC existed. Trump said he was not in a hurry to reach a deal, even as a 60-day understanding between Washington and Tehran expired.
Trump has simultaneously hardened his rhetoric towards Tehran. He called on Iran to raise the “white flag of surrender” and said the United States would continue applying naval pressure on the country. He also reiterated that his primary objective was preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“I have no time schedule. I’m not in a hurry,” Trump said, according to Fox News, signalling that Washington was prepared for a prolonged standoff.
Oman caught in the middle
The confrontation has also spilled into Washington’s relations with Oman, which has been involved in diplomatic efforts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump issued an extraordinary warning over Oman’s parallel discussions with Tehran concerning the strategic waterway. He told Fox News that if Oman interfered with US efforts, Washington would respond militarily.
The remarks come as negotiations over the reopening and safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled. The waterway is a crucial global energy corridor, and disruption has already pushed oil prices higher amid concerns over supplies.
A widening diplomatic gulf
The conflicting accounts over a supposed US-IRGC backchannel underscore the deep distrust between Washington and Tehran. While Trump says indirect communication is taking place, Iran's military and diplomatic officials publicly deny that negotiations with the United States are underway.
For now, diplomacy remains overshadowed by threats, military pressure and competing claims over the Strait of Hormuz. With Trump insisting that he is in no hurry and Tehran rejecting his account of secret contacts, the path towards a broader settlement remains deeply uncertain.
With IANS inputs