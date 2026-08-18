Iran: IRGC rejects Donald Trump’s claim of backchannel talks

Iran has flatly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington maintains a secret backchannel with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), adding another layer of uncertainty to already strained US-Iran relations.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi dismissed Trump’s assertion as a “delusion”, saying there was no dialogue between IRGC officials and their American counterparts. He also said Iran’s diplomatic apparatus was not negotiating with Washington, citing what Tehran described as US breaches of previous commitments.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei separately rejected reports of unofficial contacts between Washington and the IRGC through officials in Iraqi Kurdistan. He also denied reports of a secret US-Iran meeting in Erbil, describing such reports as media-driven “psychological operations” aimed at creating divisions within Iran’s decision-making establishment.

The denials came after Trump told Fox News that a backchannel for peace talks with the IRGC existed. Trump said he was not in a hurry to reach a deal, even as a 60-day understanding between Washington and Tehran expired.