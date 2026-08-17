Iran’s president says peace MoU with US advanced with ‘dignity, power’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has defended Tehran’s recent peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, insisting that the agreement was reached with “dignity” and “power” rather than under pressure, even as uncertainty clouds the future of negotiations between the two countries.

Speaking on Sunday at a meeting with education minister Alireza Kazemi, Pezeshkian said Iran had approached the agreement from a position of strength while adhering to principles outlined by former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

“We pursued the recent agreement with strength and did not surrender to our enemies,” Pezeshkian said, according to a statement issued by his office.

The Iranian president said the MoU, signed on 18 June with the stated aim of bringing an end to the conflict in the region, was the product of painstaking deliberations and extensive consultations with experts.

His comments come as Tehran continues to portray the agreement as a diplomatic triumph rather than a concession to Washington.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf echoed that message on Saturday, describing the agreement as evidence of “Iran’s glory and victory” and saying it reinforced the country’s gains on the diplomatic front, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.