Iran puts US talks on spotlight, claims Washington is ‘begging’
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not return to normal operations unless Washington meets its conditions
Iran has pushed back against Washington’s latest stance on negotiations, with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claiming that the United States is now “begging” to negotiate on Tehran’s terms after failing to force Iran into surrender.
The remarks came as President Donald Trump denied that any talks with Iran were taking place or scheduled.
The sharp exchange underscores the widening gulf between Tehran and Washington, even as the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the confrontation.
Trump said the US naval blockade of Iran remained in force and claimed the strategically vital waterway had been cleared of mines. Iran, however, has maintained that the Strait will not return to normal operations unless Washington meets its conditions.
Tehran has also rejected an accusation from the United Arab Emirates that Iran launched two ballistic missiles at maritime traffic. The UAE Ministry of Defence said one missile landed in its territorial waters while the other fell into the sea outside them.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the allegation as “baseless”, warning that such claims could damage good-neighbourly relations and undermine regional trust.
With competing claims flying across the region, Iran has sought to project defiance rather than retreat. Tehran’s position remains closely tied to the future of the Strait of Hormuz, where the struggle over maritime access has become a central pressure point in the confrontation with Washington.
With agency inputs