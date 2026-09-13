BRICS flags attacks on civilian, nuclear facilities; warns of nuclear risks

BRICS leaders have voiced serious concern over what they described as “deliberate attacks” on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities operating under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that nuclear safety and security must be protected even during armed conflicts.

The issue featured prominently in the New Delhi Declaration, adopted on Saturday on the opening day of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the joint declaration at the end of the first day’s deliberations, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders.

The declaration did not name any country while expressing concern over attacks on protected civilian and nuclear infrastructure. The leaders said such attacks could violate international law and relevant IAEA resolutions.

“Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts,” the leaders said, underlining the need to protect people and the environment from the consequences of attacks on nuclear facilities.

The adoption of the declaration marked a significant diplomatic achievement for India, as BRICS members managed to reach consensus despite differences between the UAE and Iran over the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The document, however, avoided directly referring to US strikes on Iran or Iranian military attacks on Gulf Arab nations, allowing the grouping to reach agreement on the broader issue of nuclear safety and regional stability.