British government makes it tougher for Indians to work in the UK

An estimated 300,000 non-Britons — many of them Indians — are likely to be affected by the British government raising the bar for people eligible to apply for skilled worker visas for the United Kingdom. The minimum salary that an applicant must now command is £38,700, up from £26,000.

"Enough is enough," said home secretary James Cleverly in the House of Commons. The policy is designed, he added, to reduce net migration to the UK. Net migration — the difference between the number of people coming to live in the UK and the people leaving — was 745,000 in 2022 and has become deeply unpopular with Britons across the board.

One of the main arguments for exiting the European Union (EU) was to control immigration — which compulsory free movement of people in the EU could not prevent. This has been defeated by people swamping the UK from other parts of the world, including significant numbers from India.