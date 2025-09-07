British Hindus row with Nestlé over beef in its chocolates

Britain's Hindu groups are demanding an apology from the Swiss multinational food conglomerate Nestlé for not disclosing beef content in its various food products sold in the UK.

They also want an immediate recall of such products.

Their spokesman Rajan Zed said Hindus were shocked to learn that some popular Nestlé products, including chocolates and desserts, contained beef by-products. It should have been explicitly mentioned among the ingredients listed on its packages, he said.

Zed, who is president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said some Nestlé products sold in the UK contained gelatine, but the source of gelatine was not mentioned.

When he contacted the company, it "confirmed" the presence of beef-derived gelatine in Nestlé Rolo Dessert, Nestlé Aero Peppermint Chocolate Mousse and Nestlé Milkybar Mousse.

Describing it as “a very serious issue”, he asked: “Is this the same Nestlé, which claims: ‘We are Nestlé, the Good Food, Good Life company’?”