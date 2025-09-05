Gauri Lankesh’ last wish was a Kerala beef dish, and it’s Onam again, 8 years later

Eight years ago, followers and supporters recall, on 5 September 2017, Gauri Lankesh tweeted — mere hours before she was killed — to congratulate Keralites on their celebration of Onam, “religious differences be damned!!!!! [sic]”.

Her plea to “my Mallu friends” to keep up their spirit of secularism — which is what is behind, she wrote, Kerala citizens calling their state ‘God’s own country’, in a taunt to the religious right-wing, aka ‘cheddis’ — included what was to become perhaps her last unfulfilled wish:

“PS: hopefully next time I am God’s own country, someone will get me nice Kerala beef dish!!!!”