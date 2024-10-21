Gauri Lankesh murder, UAPA accused to campaign for Shinde Sena? (Or...)

An accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Indian Express reported. Shrikant Pangarkar was formally inducted on Friday, 18 October, having been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court only last month (September).

First arrested in August 2018 in the Gauri Lankesh case, Pangarkar is also an accused in the Nalasopara arms haul case, the Indian Express report notes. He was already granted bail in the second case.

He was all set to take charge of the Shiv Sena's poll campaign in the crucial Jalna constituency, just in time for the Maharashtra assembly elections ahead — but did he?

When contacted, the Shinde Sena’s spokesperson, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, said he was unaware of Pangarkar having joined the party — thought he was a "veteran Shiv Sainik" returning to the fold, per former state minister Arjun Khotkar, who reportedly inducted him and announced his new responsibilities on Friday.

Pangarkar was, in fact, municipal councillor for Jalna in the era of the undivided Shiv Sena from 2001 to 2006. He was was then dropped by the party during the 2011 civic elections, and joined the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Jalna, of course, has been in the spotlight due to the agitation over Maratha reservation that peaked last year (2023) with calling for deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

However, Sunday, October 20, the India Today reported that Pangarkar had been 'removed' within a mere two days of his induction.

What gives?

Veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai thought it was the power of 'tweet impact', given the outcry that had followed on social media.