Maharashtra: ECI doing its best to swing a nail-biter

The Maharashtra assembly election a month from now will determine more than which coalition rules the state next—it will be pivotal in shaping national politics in days to come.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) knew what it was doing when it decided to not announce the dates for the Maharashtra election simultaneously with Haryana—the state’s ruling coalition had to be given enough time to reap the benefits of their monthly cash transfer scheme for women.

The Ladki Bahin scheme was announced in August, two months after the Lok Sabha results. The Mahayuti government has promised to double the payout of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state, should they return to power. Similarly, restricting the polling to one day (20 November) will put the resource-poor Opposition at a disadvantage—the four-phase polling for the Lok Sabha had allowed the Opposition to campaign more extensively, region by region, even with limited resources.

The counting of votes is scheduled for 23 November whereas a new government must be formed by 26 November, when the term of the present assembly ends. It is highly unusual to allow so little time for the formation of government.

In Haryana, for instance, results were declared on 8 October, allowing 18 days to usher in the new state government. Why allow just two days in Maharashtra, a much bigger state with a multi-polar contest? Nobody has posed this question to the ECI—what if no single party or pre-poll alliance manages to secure a clear majority on 23 November? There will be no time for post-poll negotiations, leading to the possibility of President’s Rule in the state.

Emboldened by the Haryana results, the BJP is likely convinced that its ‘management’ of the polls can triumph again over the mahaul. As in Haryana, where the results defied all expectations and forecasts, the mood is decidedly against the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.