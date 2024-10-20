Shinde scion’s VIP visit sees Ujjain Mahakaleshwar darshan in-charge fired

The Mahakaleshwar temple administration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has removed an official following a controversy over the entry of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde into the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday evening, 17 October, despite a rule against it, sources earlier said.

The opposition Congress had slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue.

Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Saturday, 19 October said that Vinod Chouksey, in-charge of darshan arrangements, has been removed from his post for alleged 'carelessness'.

Show-cause notices have also been served to three security personnel and strict directives issued so that such an incident does not recur, he added.

The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlinga' temples in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar on Friday, 18 October, said that while a common devotee has to stand in long queues and wait for hours for the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar, the "VIPs were allowed to enter the 'garbha griha' despite a ban on entering it".