MVA releases 'panchnama' of 'traitor' Shinde govt; lists scams, corruption rate card

On Sunday, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi released a document it called the "gaddarancha panchnama" (evidential record of traitors) to slam the Eknath Shinde government and accused it of betraying Maharashtra in favour of neighbouring Gujarat.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), has often accused the state government of not doing enough to stop mega projects from going to Gujarat.

Addressing an MVA press conference here, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "It is not just me and Sharad Pawar who have been betrayed by traitors (a reference to the splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP) but Maharashtra itself has faced betrayal. This is the biggest sin of the Mahayuti (ruling alliance of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP)."

MVA leaders said the 'gaddarancha panchnama' lists the state government's "rate card for purchase of MLAs and corporators, transfer of government officials, recruitment in government jobs" as well as scams in the Dharavi redevelopment project, (Mumbai) road concretisation and in tenders. The 'panchnama' also termed the rise in prices of essential items as historic.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the Shinde government had indulged in corruption even in the construction of the statue of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure, while crimes against women were rising, which the was the ruling alliance's "gravest sin".

"Bhrashtyuti (corrupt alliance) has driven industries out of Maharashtra and into Gujarat. We have to teach the ruling alliance a lesson for snatching jobs meant for our youths. Frequent paper leaks and contractual recruitment has destroyed the lives of the state's youth," Patole asserted.

The MVA, once it comes to power, will focus on providing jobs, Thackeray said.

Patole said the Shinde government must be voted out as it is inciting hatred and creating conflicts among castes and communities.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month. The current assembly term ends on November 26.