Maharashtra cabinet moves to raise non-creamy layer income cap ahead of elections

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Eknath Shinde, has decided to urge the central government to raise the income limit for the 'non-creamy layer' category.

The proposed change would increase the current income cap from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum, enabling more individuals to qualify for OBC reservation benefits.

This proposal comes in the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, anticipated later this year. The cabinet’s decision, made during a Thursday meeting, aims to expand the reach of reservation benefits to a broader section of the population.

The request follows growing demands for more inclusive criteria for the non-creamy layer, particularly for those who are not considered economically affluent.

In addition, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a draft ordinance to give constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission.

The ordinance, set to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, includes the sanctioning of 27 posts to bolster the commission's operations.

These moves by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition come just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.