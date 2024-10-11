Maharashtra cabinet moves to raise non-creamy layer income cap ahead of elections
The proposal seeks to raise the income threshold for the non-creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh
The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Eknath Shinde, has decided to urge the central government to raise the income limit for the 'non-creamy layer' category.
The proposed change would increase the current income cap from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum, enabling more individuals to qualify for OBC reservation benefits.
This proposal comes in the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, anticipated later this year. The cabinet’s decision, made during a Thursday meeting, aims to expand the reach of reservation benefits to a broader section of the population.
The request follows growing demands for more inclusive criteria for the non-creamy layer, particularly for those who are not considered economically affluent.
In addition, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a draft ordinance to give constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission.
The ordinance, set to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, includes the sanctioning of 27 posts to bolster the commission's operations.
These moves by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition come just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The recommendation to raise the income limit for the non-creamy layer category still awaits approval from the Centre. A non-creamy layer certificate, which indicates that a family's annual income falls below the prescribed threshold, is necessary to access reservation benefits under the OBC category.
Earlier this year, during the Budget Session following the ruling coalition’s setback in the Lok Sabha elections, Atul Save, BJP leader and State Minister for OBC Bahujan Welfare, announced the state’s intent to push for an increased income limit.
On Thursday, the Cabinet also gave its nod to a draft ordinance granting constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission. This ordinance will be introduced in the next legislative session, and the government confirmed the approval of 27 posts to enhance the commission's functioning.
In its fourth meeting in three weeks, the Cabinet cleared over 40 proposals, many aimed at addressing the needs of smaller communities and minorities.
Among these, the Cabinet approved an increase in the share capital of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.
Additionally, it raised the monthly salary of madrasa teachers, with D.Ed-qualified teachers seeing an increase from Rs 6,000 to Rs 16,000, and B.Ed-qualified teachers from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000.
The Cabinet also greenlit the establishment of development corporations with a share capital of Rs 50 crore for communities such as the Shimi, Gavli, Ladshakhiy Vani-Vani, Lohar, and Nathpanthiy. Moreover, special corporations were sanctioned for journalists and newspaper vendors.
