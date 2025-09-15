British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemns 'racially aggravated' sexual assault on Sikh woman
The attack reported on 9 September involved two White male suspects, one of whom allegedly made a racist remark during the incident
British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill has strongly condemned a racially aggravated sexual assault on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury, describing the attack as 'horrific' and calling for unity against hatred and violence.
The incident, which took place in the Sandwell area of West Midlands, is under active investigation by West Midlands Police, who confirmed they are treating it as a racially aggravated crime. The attack, reported on Tuesday, involved two white male suspects, one of whom allegedly made a racist remark during the assault.
Taking to social media, Gill said: "I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she 'does not belong here'.
"She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community," she added.
The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston also addressed growing public concern: "I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred."
Her statement followed a similar call from Labour councillor Gurinder Singh Josan, who described the crime as a "truly horrific attack" and urged anyone with information to assist police.
The attack occurred on Tame Road in Oldbury, where a woman in her 20s reported being sexually assaulted by two men.
Police described one suspect as heavily built with a shaved head, wearing a dark sweatshirt and gloves. The second was seen in a grey top with a silver zip.
Chief superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said: "We're investigating after a woman reported to us that she had been raped in Oldbury in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack... We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible."
She added that incidents like this are rare, but increased patrols have been deployed to reassure the public.
Organisations such as Sikh Youth UK and the Sikh Federation UK have voiced support for the victim and her family following what they called a "brutal attack".
In response, the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick held a public meeting on Friday, 13 September to discuss safety measures and community vigilance in the wake of the assault.
With inputs from agencies
