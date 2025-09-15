British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemns 'racially aggravated' sexual assault on Sikh woman

British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill has strongly condemned a racially aggravated sexual assault on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury, describing the attack as 'horrific' and calling for unity against hatred and violence.

The incident, which took place in the Sandwell area of West Midlands, is under active investigation by West Midlands Police, who confirmed they are treating it as a racially aggravated crime. The attack, reported on Tuesday, involved two white male suspects, one of whom allegedly made a racist remark during the assault.

Taking to social media, Gill said: "I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she 'does not belong here'.

"She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community," she added.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston also addressed growing public concern: "I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred."

Her statement followed a similar call from Labour councillor Gurinder Singh Josan, who described the crime as a "truly horrific attack" and urged anyone with information to assist police.