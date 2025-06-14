British royal family to wear black bands in memory of Ahmedabad plane crash victims

The British royal family will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence during the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, 14 June, as a mark of respect for victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, India.

At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which crashed on Thursday afternoon soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport. This tragic accident claimed the lives of at least 241 people.

The annual parade marks King Charles's birthday with over 1,350 troops involved. According to a palace spokesperson, the King wanted changes in his birthday parade "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy."

Earlier on Thursday, in a statement issued, King Charles expressed shock over the tragic plane crash.