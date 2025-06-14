Govt sets up high-level panel to examine causes for Air India plane crash

A high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union Home secretary, will examine the causes that led to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and also suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

The civil aviation ministry said the committee will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations.

The panel "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future”, and will publish its report in three months, the ministry said.

On 12 June, a London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground as it plunged into a medical college complex.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already probing the fatal crash.

Chaired by Union Home secretary Govind Mohan, the panel has the civil aviation secretary and the additional secretary in the home ministry as members, according to an order dated 13 June.