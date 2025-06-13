What investigators will be looking for in the Air India Dreamliner crash

Investigators will also examine:

Engine performance and signs of potential bird ingestion or mechanical failure

Fuel quality, checking for possible contamination

Autopilot and flight control systems, including possible electronic or hydraulic failures

Maintenance records, pilot training logs, and recent aircraft inspections

Air traffic control transcripts and radar data from take-off onwards

Eyewitness accounts and video footage showing the aircraft struggling to gain altitude

Given the aircraft crashed in a residential area and involved high-intensity fuel fires, investigators must also assess the structural integrity of the wreckage, which could complicate identification of primary failure points.

Timeline and challenges

While initial findings — known as a preliminary report — are expected within 30 days, a full and conclusive final investigation report typically takes 6-12 months, depending on the complexity of the incident. If significant mechanical issues or regulatory oversights are discovered, interim safety recommendations could be issued sooner.

This process could be further delayed by the extensive damage caused by the crash and fire, as well as the need for multi-agency coordination across at least four countries.

Boeing’s role

As the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing is obliged to provide technical assistance, including engineering expertise and access to design specifications. The crash is particularly significant for Boeing, given the Dreamliner’s reputation as a technologically advanced and highly safe aircraft.