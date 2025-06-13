What investigators will be looking for in the Air India Dreamliner crash
As the shock of the Air India Dreamliner crash near Ahmedabad continues to reverberate, attention is now shifting to the painstaking investigation process that lies ahead. Authorities have begun a high-level inquiry that will help determine what caused the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as flight AI171 to London Gatwick, to crash within moments of take-off, killing 241 people.
With only one survivor and the wreckage strewn across a densely populated area, injuring and killing yet more people, investigators are under immense pressure to deliver answers. However, aviation experts caution that this complex process — especially for a modern long-haul aircraft — is expected to take several months, if not longer.
Who Is Leading the Probe?
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India is the lead agency in the probe, as per international protocols. Given the aircraft is American made, the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also participating. The involvement of Boeing, the manufacturer of the 787 Dreamliner, is mandatory under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) framework.
The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB UK) has also been roped in and accorded ‘expert’ status, as 53 British nationals were on board the flight. Portuguese and Canadian authorities may also have observer roles due to the presence of their citizens among the passengers.
Focus areas for investigators
The immediate priority will be recovering and analysing the aircraft’s Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) — commonly referred to as “black boxes”. These will provide critical information on the aircraft’s performance, engine thrust levels, flap and gear positions and cockpit conversations in the final moments before impact.
So far, we know the DVR (digital video recorder) has been found at the site — and per some reports, one of the two black boxes.
Investigators will also examine:
Engine performance and signs of potential bird ingestion or mechanical failure
Fuel quality, checking for possible contamination
Autopilot and flight control systems, including possible electronic or hydraulic failures
Maintenance records, pilot training logs, and recent aircraft inspections
Air traffic control transcripts and radar data from take-off onwards
Eyewitness accounts and video footage showing the aircraft struggling to gain altitude
Given the aircraft crashed in a residential area and involved high-intensity fuel fires, investigators must also assess the structural integrity of the wreckage, which could complicate identification of primary failure points.
Timeline and challenges
While initial findings — known as a preliminary report — are expected within 30 days, a full and conclusive final investigation report typically takes 6-12 months, depending on the complexity of the incident. If significant mechanical issues or regulatory oversights are discovered, interim safety recommendations could be issued sooner.
This process could be further delayed by the extensive damage caused by the crash and fire, as well as the need for multi-agency coordination across at least four countries.
Boeing’s role
As the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing is obliged to provide technical assistance, including engineering expertise and access to design specifications. The crash is particularly significant for Boeing, given the Dreamliner’s reputation as a technologically advanced and highly safe aircraft.
If any systemic fault is discovered, it could lead to further inspections or temporary grounding of similar aircraft types globally — though no such step has been taken yet.
A global effort for answers
With the involvement of multiple international aviation bodies, the investigation is expected to be thorough and transparent. The goal is not only to establish the root cause of the crash but also to ensure preventive measures are introduced to safeguard future flights.
As India grapples with the scale of this national tragedy, the world will be watching closely for clues that can shed light on how a state-of-the-art aircraft fell from the sky within moments of take-off — and how it can be prevented from happening again.
