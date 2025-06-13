LIVE Ahmedabad plane crash: Sole survivor’s unbelievable account! (meanwhile, handover of bodies begins)

Vishwaskumar Ramesh, who is the sole crash survivor, was seated in 11A. In an interview with a mediaperson following PM Modi's visit to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, he said that he got out not mid-flight — as some netizens have been speculating — but just as the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building.

Sounding a little halting and uncertain as he struggled to articulate what was surely a rapidfire sequence of events, he claimed his seat (on the left side of the plane) was on the other side from the building into which the aircraft got lodged on impact — leaving him just enough space to get out of the emergency exit door.

He also said he saw others around him — aunties and uncles in other seats — afire. His own left arm was singed in the blaze, he says, for which he got first aid in the ambulance.

From videos of the plane going up in flames, Ramesh would have had mere seconds to get out and get to a safe enough distance.