LIVE Ahmedabad plane crash: Sole survivor’s unbelievable account! (meanwhile, handover of bodies begins)

Meanwhile, operations have resumed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, with relief flights carrying next of kin coming in from Delhi, Mumbai, overseas
Air India's flight AI171 crashed and blew up just outside the Ahmedabad airport yesterday, killing almost everyone on board (241 of 242 passengers plus crew, including 14 children and 3 infants). The sole survivor, a British national of Indian heritage, jumped out of seat 11A.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft fell on the BJ Medical College mess and residential quarters, causing more casualties and injuries (no official figures yet).
The Tata Group announced a payout of Rs 1 crore per person killed in the accident and relief flights to Ahmedabad for next of kin. Air India hotlines 1800 5691 444 (within India); +91 8062779200 (overseas callers)
Unbelievable account as survivor speaks out! Claims leapt out of door as plane crashed into building
Vishwaskumar Ramesh, who is the sole crash survivor, was seated in 11A. In an interview with a mediaperson following PM Modi's visit to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, he said that he got out not mid-flight — as some netizens have been speculating — but just as the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building.
Sounding a little halting and uncertain as he struggled to articulate what was surely a rapidfire sequence of events, he claimed his seat (on the left side of the plane) was on the other side from the building into which the aircraft got lodged on impact — leaving him just enough space to get out of the emergency exit door.
He also said he saw others around him — aunties and uncles in other seats — afire. His own left arm was singed in the blaze, he says, for which he got first aid in the ambulance.
From videos of the plane going up in flames, Ramesh would have had mere seconds to get out and get to a safe enough distance.
Identification and handover of bodies of the deceased begins
Bodies of six Air India plane crash victims have been handed over to their relatives, say Ahmedabad police.
Great photo op, but should our PM be risking his life like this? Citizens dismayed
Netizens have expressed alarm and concern over a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing right below the impacted BJ Medical College mess building with the tail section of the aircraft sticking out of it — with not even a helmet in sight.
Hopefully there are security personnel just out of the frame to push the PM or cover him in case of a mishap, but really, is the risk to a nation's leader worth taking?
BJ Medical College teashop owner's grandson died in crash, daughter in hospital
PTI has shared a video interview with Babiben, who lost her grandson in the crash and whose daughter-in-law is said to be battling for life at the Civil Hospital.
She runs a tea stall outside the medical college hostel where the plane crashed yesterday.
PM meets the sole survivor in Civil Hospital
Amongst the injured recovering at the hospital is Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the passenger from seat 11A who is the sole survivor from the flight because he was in an emergency exit seat and jumped out.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a word with the British national.
The pilot who tried... and died trying
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 60, was the seniormost crew member on Air India flight AI717. When we look at videos of the pilot, in a last-ditch attempt, trying to turn the craft nose up as it loses altitude rapidly... that was probably him.
Sabharwal lived in Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai, with his 90-year-old father. According to neighbours, he was just a few months from retirement himself.
“He was very reserved, disciplined,” said a neighbour.
In Delhi, his nephews — children of his older sister — are both commercial pilots.
It took a pilot with over 8,200 flight miles logged to have the gumption to send out an immediate MAYDAY call within seconds of takeoff: "Mayday...no thrust, losing power, unable to lift".
Sabharwal knew what was up, and tried... in vain.
NCP leader's relative, an Air India employee, among those killed
Aparna Mahadik, wife of a relative of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Mahadik was a flight attendant; her husband is also a pilot with Air India.
They lived in Mumbai’s Goregaon, where she also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.
Families arrive at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for DNA identification procedures
Families of those killed in the crash have begun to arrive at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for DNA sample collection. The police is taking care of their comfort, going the extra mile.
Samples from all 265 recovered bodies were already taken yesterday. Now, samples from their family members are required to match up and identify the bodies, many of which are charred well beyond recognition from the huge explosion as the jet fuel went up in flames on impact.
Prime Minister Modi reaches Ahmedabad Civil Hospital
PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad early this morning and visited the crash site, and is now at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
After arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, he drove first to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, officials say.
He will be looking to meet those injured on the ground by the plane crash now.
The Congress expresses anguish, grief over ‘grim news’
"The Indian National Congress extends its deepest condolences to all the families bereaved and so devastatingly affected by the crash of AI-171 yesterday," Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, has posted on X.
"We had hoped and prayed while awaiting confirmation of fatalities. The confirmation is grim news and the INC joins the nation in our collective anguish and grief over this most unfortunate and shocking tragedy," he adds.
Air India regretfully confirmed the 241 fatalities from the flight late Thursday night in what has been the first such accident with a Dreamliner and the worst aviation accident in the nation's history.
Air India sets up help desks for friends and relatives of those killed in the crash
Air India has announced that it has set up 'Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres' at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports "to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those on flight AI171".
These centres are also facilitating travel to Ahmedabad for family members, it said on X.
Dedicated passenger hotline number for those calling from within India: 1800 5691 444; and those calling from outside India: +91 8062779200.
Air India had yesterday announced relief flights for next of kin from Mumbai and Delhi to Ahmedabad and a Rs 1 crore payout for each life lost.
