AI171 tragedy: Was it lift loss, bird strike or engine failure? Theories abound

The bird strike hypothesis

Several experts have pointed to the possibility of a catastrophic bird strike — potentially involving both engines. Dr Jason Knight, senior lecturer at the University of Portsmouth, said a dual engine failure from bird ingestion is a plausible explanation, especially given the aircraft's loss of thrust so early in its ascent.

Former DGCA official and seasoned Boeing 777 pilot Captain C.S. Randhawa agreed, citing bird activity near airports as a well-known but difficult-to-control risk. “The most probable cause appears to be a bird hit, though fuel contamination or control failure cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Engine trouble: A double failure?

Simultaneous failure of both engines in a modern Dreamliner is considered extremely rare due to layered redundancies in design. Still, the aircraft’s rapid loss of altitude has kept this theory in focus.

Professor John McDermid of the University of York described the timeline as “highly unusual,” stating: “To have an accident of this scale before reaching even 200 metres is extraordinary. It raises questions about either a dual engine malfunction or a severe systems failure.”

The crash has drawn messages of condolence to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi from many international leaders. Meanwhile, questions are now being raised about bird activity monitoring near airports, the effectiveness of take-off protocols, and the design safeguards of modern commercial aircraft.

This incident marks a dark chapter in India’s aviation history, not only because of the scale of loss but also due to the involvement of a technologically advanced aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner — widely regarded as one of the safest jets in commercial service.

Even as the wreckage is examined for the black boxes (to be analysed when found), the aviation community remains focused on uncovering the exact chain of events that led to this catastrophic failure, hoping to prevent such tragedies in the future.